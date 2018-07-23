Whirlpool (WHR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.67 EPS

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.67), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. Whirlpool updated its FY18 guidance to $14.20-14.80 EPS.

NYSE:WHR traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $150.71. 1,168,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,901. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $142.30 and a 1-year high of $192.47.

In related news, EVP Joseph T. Liotine sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $303,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,430.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on WHR. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.14.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

