Whirlpool (WHR) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.20-14.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $15.62.

Several research firms have recently commented on WHR. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Whirlpool to $179.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on Whirlpool and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Whirlpool to $130.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered Whirlpool from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.14.

WHR stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,901. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $142.30 and a 1 year high of $192.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.76.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.67). Whirlpool had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Joseph T. Liotine sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total value of $303,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,430.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

