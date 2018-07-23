Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $27.63

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$27.63 and last traded at C$27.67, with a volume of 182933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.95.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$38.50 to C$40.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.63.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$251.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$271.29 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 32.79% and a return on equity of 5.29%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

