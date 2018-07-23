Westpac Banking Corp Takes Position in Zendesk Inc (ZEN)

Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 101,196 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 24.0% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Denver Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 6.6% during the first quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

In other Zendesk news, SVP Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $195,002.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,152 shares in the company, valued at $448,930.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 1,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $58,146.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,365,166.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,899 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zendesk opened at $60.58 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Zendesk Inc has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $60.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.82 and a beta of 1.55.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.37%. The business had revenue of $129.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.76 million. research analysts anticipate that Zendesk Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZEN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, May 18th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.