Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Stake in Ingevity Corp (NGVT)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,164 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $5,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 1,735.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

NGVT has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Oppenheimer set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ingevity and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ingevity to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Shares of Ingevity opened at $89.98 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.94. Ingevity Corp has a 52 week low of $55.07 and a 52 week high of $91.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $235.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.76 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 48.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Ingevity Corp will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells wood-based chemically activated carbon products primarily for gasoline vapor emission control systems.

