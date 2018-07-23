Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Holdings in Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HOG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,908,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 34,682 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 432,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,989,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at about $615,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 31,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on HOG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Longbow Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.31.

NYSE:HOG opened at $41.62 on Monday. Harley-Davidson Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.16. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

