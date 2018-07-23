Western New England Bancorp Inc (WNEB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) will post sales of $17.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.00 million to $17.40 million. Western New England Bancorp posted sales of $16.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year sales of $69.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $68.10 million to $70.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $73.47 million per share, with estimates ranging from $70.90 million to $76.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $16.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WNEB. Zacks Investment Research raised Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Sandler O’Neill set a $13.00 price target on Western New England Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. BidaskClub lowered Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Compass Point raised Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western New England Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Shares of WNEB stock opened at $11.05 on Monday. Western New England Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.86 million, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $110,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 11,848 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 18,849 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 26,049 shares during the period. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides community banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand accounts, and interest bearing checking accounts.

