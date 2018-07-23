Western Energy Services (WEEEF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 25th.

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter. Western Energy Services had a negative net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%.

Shares of Western Energy Services opened at $0.75 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Western Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment operates drilling rigs and related ancillary equipment. It operates a fleet of 56 drilling rigs, including 50 in Canada and 6 in the United States.

