Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) Given “Hold” Rating at Maxim Group

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Maxim Group in a report issued on Monday.

The analysts wrote, “WABC’s core performance metrics were, as usual, very strong. WABC’s deposit franchise remained its greatest strength and was the driver for a wider NIM (higher interest income, flat interest expense). Based on WABC’s wider NIM, we are raising our 2018 EPS estimate to $2.69, from $2.65. However, lack of loan growth remains WABC’s greatest challenge.””

WABC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

NASDAQ:WABC opened at $59.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.00. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $64.26.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $46.89 million during the quarter. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 28.19%.

In other news, SVP Dennis R. Hansen sold 23,800 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total value of $1,364,692.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,720.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John A. Thorson sold 2,000 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $113,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,624 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,763. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WABC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,756,000 after buying an additional 9,932 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 33,459 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,299,000 after buying an additional 22,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit to local businesses and professionals.

