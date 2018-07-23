West End Indiana Bancshares (WEIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

West End Indiana Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WEIN) will post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WEIN opened at $30.85 on Monday. West End Indiana Bancshares has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $30.66.

West End Indiana Bancshares Company Profile

West End Indiana Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for West End Bank, S.B., a chartered saving bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Indiana. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

