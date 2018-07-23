Werner Enterprises (WERN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $619.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Shares of Werner Enterprises traded up $2.25, hitting $41.60, during mid-day trading on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. 108,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,612. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $43.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

In related news, Director Diane K. Duren bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.19 per share, with a total value of $253,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,934 shares in the company, valued at $323,321.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 34.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WERN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Saturday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

