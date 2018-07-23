Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 2,651 Shares of Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Inc. (MTT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000.

Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust opened at $21.01 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $23.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Profile

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

