Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $866,000 Holdings in Cellectis SA (CLLS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) by 101.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,866 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cellectis were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 4th quarter valued at about $498,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 1,356.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 104,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 97,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $30.04 on Monday. Cellectis SA has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $38.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.88.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.01). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 37.45% and a negative net margin of 337.45%. The business had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 million. analysts expect that Cellectis SA will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cellectis from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

