Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Travelers Companies (TRV)

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a $142.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Travelers Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Sandler O’Neill restated a hold rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Citigroup set a $144.00 price objective on Travelers Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.80.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $125.20 on Thursday. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $113.76 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.62). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.35 billion. equities analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 6,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $852,388.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,112,841.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 6,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $904,728.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,154 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 13,364.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 121,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 120,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

