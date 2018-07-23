Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for HeidelbergCement (HEI)

HeidelbergCement (ETR: HEI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

ETR:HEI traded down €0.94 ($1.10) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €69.30 ($81.10). The company had a trading volume of 755,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. HeidelbergCement AG has a 1 year low of €76.94 ($90.04) and a 1 year high of €96.00 ($112.34).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

