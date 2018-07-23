Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dover (DOV)

Dover (NYSE: DOV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/20/2018 – Dover had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $88.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/20/2018 – Dover had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/20/2018 – Dover had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $98.00 to $93.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/20/2018 – Dover had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $84.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/20/2018 – Dover had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2018 – Dover had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

7/17/2018 – Dover was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “For 2018, Dover guides adjusted earnings per share at $4.70-$4.85, reflecting an increase of 15% over the prior year. All segments are expected to grow organically. The separation of its Wellsite business (now Apergy) and the sale of consumer and industrial winch business of Warn will help in streamlining portfolio and investing in market-leading platforms with strong margin profiles. However, separation costs pertaining to Apergy will impact its second-quarter margins. Also, tough comparisons and softer markets will impact retail refrigeration. The stock has underperformed its industry over the past year.”

7/12/2018 – Dover was given a new $79.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/12/2018 – Dover is now covered by analysts at med. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock.

7/11/2018 – Dover had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $86.00 to $84.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/9/2018 – Dover had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $94.00 to $88.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/3/2018 – Dover had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

6/18/2018 – Dover had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $98.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

DOV stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.71. The company had a trading volume of 174,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,014. Dover Corp has a one year low of $66.18 and a one year high of $88.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. research analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $1,516,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,369.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mary A. Winston sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $197,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,237.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,245 shares of company stock worth $2,873,739 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 4,425.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 106,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 104,094 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 916.7% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels for drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.

