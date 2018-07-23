Webster Financial (WBS) PT Raised to $70.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Friday. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated a hold rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.00.

Webster Financial opened at $66.96 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $67.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Webster Financial news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $244,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,635.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel S. Becker sold 7,473 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $455,853.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,873 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,487 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 42,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 38,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 46,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking.

