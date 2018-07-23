Webster Financial Co. (WBS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

Webster Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Webster Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 37.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Webster Financial to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

Shares of Webster Financial traded up $2.10, hitting $69.06, during trading hours on Monday, MarketBeat reports. 680,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,131. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $69.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In other news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $244,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,635.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurence C. Morse sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $448,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,767.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,873 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,487 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking.

