Wealth Architects LLC Sells 1,152 Shares of 3M Co (MMM)

Wealth Architects LLC lowered its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. 3M makes up 0.9% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $788,000. Allianz Life Insurance Co of North America bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1,211.9% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 110,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,270,000 after purchasing an additional 102,131 shares in the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus dropped their price objective on 3M from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Citigroup set a $263.00 price objective on 3M and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $259.77 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (down previously from $251.00) on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.79.

3M opened at $201.95 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $119.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $191.44 and a fifty-two week high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.50. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

