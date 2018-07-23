Washington Prime Group Inc (WPG) Receives $7.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

WPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Washington Prime Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Washington Prime Group in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th.

Washington Prime Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,632,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.65. Washington Prime Group has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $9.79.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $180.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.70 million. Washington Prime Group had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 26.94%. sell-side analysts expect that Washington Prime Group will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 16,311 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $895,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 483,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 48,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 614,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 252,147 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

