Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Stake Increased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 177,061 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,626,000 after purchasing an additional 19,904 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,384 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pwmco LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $714,000. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Leerink Swann decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Mizuho set a $77.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.21.

In related news, COO Ornella Barra bought 1,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.15 per share, with a total value of $110,755,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $179,372.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,679 shares in the company, valued at $896,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.46. 213,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,851,492. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.07 and a fifty-two week high of $83.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $34.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Read More: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.