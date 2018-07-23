W W Grainger (GWW) Given New $380.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for W W Grainger’s Q3 2018 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised W W Grainger from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised W W Grainger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $318.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Stephens set a $282.00 price objective on W W Grainger and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank set a $275.00 price objective on W W Grainger and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on W W Grainger from $270.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. W W Grainger presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $295.36.

W W Grainger opened at $340.25 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. W W Grainger has a 52-week low of $155.00 and a 52-week high of $347.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.81.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.59. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.66% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that W W Grainger will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ronald L. Jadin sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.93, for a total value of $8,320,970.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,191,270.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total value of $714,766.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,298.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,481 shares of company stock worth $9,095,942. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $479,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in W W Grainger by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,132,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in W W Grainger by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 125,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,534,000 after buying an additional 48,436 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in W W Grainger by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 132,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,278,000 after buying an additional 26,917 shares during the period. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $5,246,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

