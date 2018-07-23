Vulcan Materials (VMC) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,559 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials comprises approximately 1.1% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Vulcan Materials worth $9,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,740,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,895,000 after acquiring an additional 315,559 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 56.3% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 2,644,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,317,000 after acquiring an additional 952,138 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 35.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,016,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,251,000 after acquiring an additional 526,595 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 11.4% during the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,642,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,534,000 after acquiring an additional 168,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.3% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,048,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,761,000 after acquiring an additional 43,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Stephens set a $137.00 price objective on Vulcan Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.13.

Shares of VMC stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $123.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.73. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $108.17 and a 12-month high of $141.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.22. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 4,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $534,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Clement sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $226,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,001 shares of company stock worth $6,278,803 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

