vSlice Market Capitalization Achieves $2.42 Million (VSL)

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last seven days, vSlice has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. vSlice has a total market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $8,370.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One vSlice token can now be bought for about $0.0725 or 0.00000939 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Liqui.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005829 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003703 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012924 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000449 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00431041 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00155732 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00023900 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00014777 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000933 BTC.

vSlice Profile

vSlice’s genesis date was November 15th, 2016. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 tokens. vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for vSlice is medium.com/@vdiceio . vSlice’s official website is www.vslice.io

Buying and Selling vSlice

vSlice can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire vSlice should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase vSlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

