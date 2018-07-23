Volkswagen AG Preference Shares (VOW3) PT Set at €222.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Volkswagen AG Preference Shares (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €222.00 ($261.18) price target by Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 52.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VOW3. UBS Group set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Nord/LB set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €213.00 ($250.59) price target on Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen AG Preference Shares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €200.67 ($236.08).

Volkswagen AG Preference Shares traded up €1.36 ($1.60), hitting €146.02 ($171.79), during midday trading on Monday, Marketbeat reports. 423,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen AG Preference Shares has a twelve month low of €124.75 ($146.76) and a twelve month high of €192.30 ($226.24).

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

