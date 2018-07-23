Vigilant Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at $4,297,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at $740,000. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 30,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 709.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 118,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 104,040 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wells Fargo & Co to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $58.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.34.

Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $56.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $49.27 and a 12 month high of $66.31.

In other news, EVP Petros G. Pelos sold 25,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $1,400,048.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

