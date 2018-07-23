Veru Inc (VERU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) to post $5.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Veru’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $7.76 million. Veru reported sales of $4.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year sales of $17.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.16 million to $20.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $26.20 million per share, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $30.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Veru had a negative net margin of 87.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VERU. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Veru and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Veru in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.17.

Veru traded down $0.05, reaching $2.00, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 85,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,608. Veru has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $109.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc operates as a urology and oncology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial; and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

