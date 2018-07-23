VERONA PHARMA P/S (VRNA) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. VERONA PHARMA P/S earned a daily sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 46.1364917786545 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.
Shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S traded down $0.59, reaching $12.61, during trading on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797. The firm has a market cap of $173.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of -2.94. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $25.55.
VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.98). analysts expect that VERONA PHARMA P/S will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About VERONA PHARMA P/S
Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and IIa clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cystic fibrosis.
