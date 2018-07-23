Vermilion Energy (VET) & Wildhorse Resource Development (WRD) Head to Head Survey

Vermilion Energy (NYSE: VET) and Wildhorse Resource Development (NYSE:WRD) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Vermilion Energy and Wildhorse Resource Development, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vermilion Energy 0 1 5 0 2.83 Wildhorse Resource Development 0 3 8 0 2.73

Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus price target of $52.25, suggesting a potential upside of 46.28%. Wildhorse Resource Development has a consensus price target of $24.73, suggesting a potential upside of 12.70%. Given Vermilion Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Vermilion Energy is more favorable than Wildhorse Resource Development.

Volatility and Risk

Vermilion Energy has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wildhorse Resource Development has a beta of -0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vermilion Energy and Wildhorse Resource Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vermilion Energy 3.47% 3.77% 1.47% Wildhorse Resource Development -14.56% 8.35% 3.61%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.3% of Vermilion Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Wildhorse Resource Development shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Vermilion Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Wildhorse Resource Development does not pay a dividend. Vermilion Energy pays out 417.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vermilion Energy and Wildhorse Resource Development’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vermilion Energy $789.86 million 6.87 $48.02 million $0.51 70.04 Wildhorse Resource Development $427.19 million 5.20 $49.88 million $0.43 51.02

Wildhorse Resource Development has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vermilion Energy. Wildhorse Resource Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vermilion Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vermilion Energy beats Wildhorse Resource Development on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude petroleum and natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 74% interest in 330,900 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 376,400 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 375 net producing natural gas wells and 475 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% interest in 208,900 net acres of developed land and 99% interest in 379,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, as well as 332 net producing oil wells and 3 net producing gas wells in France. The company also owned 56% interest in 826,000 net acres of land, as well as 37 net producing gas wells in the Netherlands; 32,600 net acres of developed and 1,214,000 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 104 net producing oil wells and 7 net producing natural gas wells in Germany; and 97,200 net acres of land and 11 net producing oil wells in the United States. In addition, it holds 18.5% interest in the offshore Corrib gas field in Ireland; and 60% interest in the Wandoo field that consists of 59,600 acres located in Australia. Further, the company has 81,322 barrels of oil equivalent (Mboe) of total proved reserves and 139,209 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves located in Canada; 42,093 Mboe of total proved reserves and 64,188 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves situated in France; 10,347 Mboe of total proved reserves and 17,863 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves located in the Netherlands; 12,640 Mboe of total proved reserves and 24,496 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves situated in Germany; 13,634 Mboe of total proved reserves and 22,199 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves in Ireland; 10,915 Mboe of total proved reserves and 15,565 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves located in Australia; and 5,613 Mboe of total proved reserves and 14,970 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves located in the United States. Vermilion Energy Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Wildhorse Resource Development

WildHorse Resource Development Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid resources. The company primarily holds interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in East Texas and the overpressured Cotton Valley formation in North Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total leasehold position of approximately 387,091 net acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and 90,062 net acres in overpressured Cotton Valley formation, as well as 454.3 million barrels of oil equivalent of total proved reserves. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

