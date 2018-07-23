Verizon Communications (VZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 24th. Analysts expect Verizon Communications to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect Verizon Communications to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Verizon Communications opened at $50.62 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $208.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.65. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $43.68 and a 1 year high of $54.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 63.10%.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 1,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $97,594.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Verizon Communications stock. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,315 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.7% of Argent Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Vetr cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.49 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.79.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

