Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Shares Bought by Waldron LP

Waldron LP increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,838 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Waldron LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 35,391 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 77,349 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 1,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $97,594.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications opened at $50.62 on Monday, according to Marketbeat . Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.68 and a 52-week high of $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $208.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.65.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $31.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Vetr downgraded Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.49 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.79.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

