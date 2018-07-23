Venture Life Group’s (VLG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) in a report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northern Trust Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.32) price objective on shares of Venture Life Group in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Northland Capital Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.32) price objective on shares of Venture Life Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

VLG opened at GBX 45 ($0.60) on Friday. Venture Life Group has a 1-year low of GBX 40 ($0.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 90 ($1.19).

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, and dermo-cosmetics for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Brands, and Development and Manufacturing segments. The company offers Benecol, a cardiovascular product for lowering cholesterol in food supplement; and neurology products, including NeuroAge, NeuroAge Sleep, and NeuroAge NRG food supplements to enhance mental alertness, cognitive function, and mental performance in ageing brain.

