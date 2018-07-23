Vectrus Inc (VEC) Position Lifted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) by 228.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,141 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vectrus were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEC. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vectrus during the first quarter valued at about $449,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Vectrus during the first quarter valued at about $3,457,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vectrus during the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 4.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 277,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,323,000 after purchasing an additional 12,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 1.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 605,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VEC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vectrus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of VEC stock opened at $31.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Vectrus Inc has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $41.48.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $320.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.29 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. research analysts predict that Vectrus Inc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric M. Pillmore acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.73 per share, with a total value of $29,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,770.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary L. Howell acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $75,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,000 shares of company stock worth $647,515. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. It offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

