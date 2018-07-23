Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Varian Medical Systems has set its FY18 guidance at $4.43-4.53 EPS.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $729.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Varian Medical Systems to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $116.41 on Monday. Varian Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $95.23 and a 12 month high of $130.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.13.

In related news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 1,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $152,976.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,573.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total transaction of $82,621.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,001. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $553,925 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Varian Particle Therapy. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy.

