Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) Shares Bought by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 4.1% of Horan Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 115.7% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 342.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded down $0.05, hitting $78.13, during midday trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat. 1,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,980. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.83 and a one year high of $80.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

