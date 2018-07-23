Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) Stake Raised by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 2.9% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 228,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,331,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $217,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 47,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 13,080 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,368,000. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 38,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF traded down $0.38, reaching $80.70, on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 253,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,896,898. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $86.14.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

