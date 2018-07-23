Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) Shares Sold by Colorado Capital Management Inc.

Colorado Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF traded down $0.15, hitting $80.93, during mid-day trading on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,896,898. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $86.14.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.