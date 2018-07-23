Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) is CAPROCK Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.6% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,148,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 36,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.16. The company had a trading volume of 211,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,213. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $140.54 and a one year high of $164.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.