Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) Shares Sold by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,318 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

NASDAQ VNQI traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,185. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $65.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.727 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.