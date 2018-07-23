Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) Stake Boosted by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,882 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.2% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 328,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,746,000 after buying an additional 24,759 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after buying an additional 12,050 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded down $0.07, reaching $43.34, during trading on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 374,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,614,990. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.73 and a 52 week high of $47.89.

