Valvoline Inc (VVV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) will announce earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Valvoline reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.92 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 142.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VVV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

In other Valvoline news, insider Anthony R. Puckett sold 6,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $133,187.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at $118,265.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 5.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter valued at about $22,624,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 62.2% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 35,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 37.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valvoline opened at $22.38 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $19.86 and a 52 week high of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.23, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car/light duty and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

