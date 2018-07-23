ValuEngine Upgrades Hercules Capital (HTGC) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hercules Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.52.

NYSE:HTGC opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 7.08. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 46.86%. The firm had revenue of $48.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 188,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.58% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc, formerly known as Hercules Technology Growth Capital, Inc, is a business development company specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

