Valero Energy Co. (VLO) Holdings Increased by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up approximately 1.6% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLO. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,934,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $828,853,000 after purchasing an additional 41,783 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,710,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,259,000 after purchasing an additional 228,702 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,862,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,743,000 after purchasing an additional 52,871 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,366,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,710,000 after purchasing an additional 166,469 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,020,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,679,000 after purchasing an additional 421,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of Valero Energy traded up $0.05, reaching $106.26, during trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,889. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $64.22 and a twelve month high of $126.98. The firm has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 98.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Valero Energy from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $114.99 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Valero Energy to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.65.

In other Valero Energy news, insider Joseph W. Gorder sold 85,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total value of $10,364,316.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 524,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,629,262.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.04, for a total value of $121,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.