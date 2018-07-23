Uquid Coin Market Cap Achieves $9.46 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $9.46 million and $1.33 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00012236 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, CoinExchange, Octaex and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005734 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003693 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012109 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012892 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000438 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00415263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00154789 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00024060 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00014406 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Livecoin, Octaex, CoinExchange, OOOBTC, Exrates, IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

