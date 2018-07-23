Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (UHS) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) by 13.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,645 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B stock opened at $112.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of $95.26 and a 1-year high of $128.15.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B’s payout ratio is presently 5.31%.

UHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

