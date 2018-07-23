United Internet (UTDI) PT Set at €49.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) received a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective from equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Warburg Research set a €64.60 ($76.00) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Commerzbank set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €61.10 ($71.88).

Get United Internet alerts:

Shares of United Internet opened at €46.77 ($55.02) on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. United Internet has a 12-month low of €37.80 ($44.47) and a 12-month high of €59.80 ($70.35).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through Access and Applications segments. The Access segment offers landline and mobile Internet access products; and related applications, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and video-on-demand or IPTV.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.