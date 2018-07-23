United Internet (UTDI) PT Set at €49.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) received a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective from equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Warburg Research set a €64.60 ($76.00) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Commerzbank set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €61.10 ($71.88).

Shares of United Internet opened at €46.77 ($55.02) on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. United Internet has a 12-month low of €37.80 ($44.47) and a 12-month high of €59.80 ($70.35).

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through Access and Applications segments. The Access segment offers landline and mobile Internet access products; and related applications, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and video-on-demand or IPTV.

