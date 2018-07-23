United Insurance (UIHC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

The analysts wrote, “We view an investment in CCNE shares as a compelling purchase. We believe the move back to a build versus a buy model is likely to yield a higher return on invested capital than acquisitions will. By sticking to a tried-and-true strategy with a history of positive execution, we suspect growth will smooth from recent lumpiness. The shares trade at a discount to peers on a 2018 P/E basis (14.5x vs. 15.1x), but at a premium on tangible book (2.3x vs. 1.9x); we believe the split is caused by CNB’s relative capital position, but that P/E can expand as capital builds organically through an ROA in the 1.15% range through the modeling period. Investors can achieve a 2.1% capitalized dividend yield at current share price levels while they wait for earnings acceleration. Our $33.50 target price is based on a blend of peer multiples and a discount acquisition analysis.””

Get United Insurance alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UIHC. Zacks Investment Research cut United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub cut United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut United Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of United Insurance opened at $20.31 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com . United Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The company has a market capitalization of $868.17 million, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.65.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. United Insurance had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $182.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.33 million. research analysts anticipate that United Insurance will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Hogan bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.54 per share, with a total value of $51,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 52.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $279,000. 31.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.