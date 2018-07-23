Unit (UNT) vs. Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Financial Comparison

Unit (NYSE: UNT) and Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Unit and Crescent Point Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unit 14.27% 2.40% 1.22% Crescent Point Energy -10.08% 1.09% 0.63%

Unit has a beta of 2.88, indicating that its share price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Point Energy has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.7% of Unit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of Crescent Point Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Unit shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Crescent Point Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Unit does not pay a dividend. Crescent Point Energy pays out 200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Unit and Crescent Point Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unit 0 5 0 0 2.00 Crescent Point Energy 0 4 2 0 2.33

Unit presently has a consensus price target of $24.20, suggesting a potential downside of 6.02%. Crescent Point Energy has a consensus price target of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 115.16%. Given Crescent Point Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crescent Point Energy is more favorable than Unit.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Unit and Crescent Point Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unit $739.64 million 1.88 $117.84 million $0.54 47.69 Crescent Point Energy $2.55 billion 1.58 -$95.65 million $0.14 52.29

Unit has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Crescent Point Energy. Unit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crescent Point Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Unit beats Crescent Point Energy on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unit

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas contract drilling company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties, principally located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had approximately 99 gross proved undeveloped wells. The Contract Drilling segment is involved in the land contract drilling of onshore oil and natural gas wells for its own account, as well as for a range of other oil and natural gas companies, primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, Wyoming, and North Dakota, as well as in Louisiana and Kansas. This segment operates 31 drilling rigs. The Mid-Stream segment buys, sells, gathers, transports, processes, and treats natural gas for third parties and for its own account. This segment operates 3 natural gas treatment plants, 13 processing plants, and 24 gathering systems, as well as approximately 1,455 miles of pipeline in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Unit Corporation was founded in 1963 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah. Crescent Point Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

