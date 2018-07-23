Union Bankshares (UBSH) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.11

News coverage about Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Union Bankshares earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.4346462733601 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. Brean Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a research report on Friday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSH opened at $41.45 on Monday. Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $30.45 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $148.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.36 million. equities analysts forecast that Union Bankshares will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank & Trust that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Community Bank and Mortgage. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

