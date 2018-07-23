Unilever NV (EPA) (UNIA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Unilever NV (EPA) (AMS: UNIA) recently:

7/20/2018 – Unilever NV (EPA) was given a new €53.50 ($62.94) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2018 – Unilever NV (EPA) was given a new €54.50 ($64.12) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2018 – Unilever NV (EPA) was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2018 – Unilever NV (EPA) was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2018 – Unilever NV (EPA) was given a new €37.00 ($43.53) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/19/2018 – Unilever NV (EPA) was given a new €47.00 ($55.29) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/19/2018 – Unilever NV (EPA) was given a new €49.00 ($57.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/19/2018 – Unilever NV (EPA) was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/19/2018 – Unilever NV (EPA) was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2018 – Unilever NV (EPA) was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2018 – Unilever NV (EPA) was given a new €47.00 ($55.29) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/9/2018 – Unilever NV (EPA) was given a new €49.00 ($57.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/6/2018 – Unilever NV (EPA) was given a new €52.40 ($61.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2018 – Unilever NV (EPA) was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/22/2018 – Unilever NV (EPA) was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/20/2018 – Unilever NV (EPA) was given a new €47.00 ($55.29) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/19/2018 – Unilever NV (EPA) was given a new €49.00 ($57.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/19/2018 – Unilever NV (EPA) was given a new €52.60 ($61.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2018 – Unilever NV (EPA) was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Unilever NV (EPA) traded up €0.20 ($0.24), reaching €43.30 ($50.94), during trading hours on Monday, Marketbeat reports. 8,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,375. Unilever NV has a 12 month low of €42.10 ($49.53) and a 12 month high of €52.29 ($61.52).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

